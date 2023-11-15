Wireless Nerve Network Discovered in Worms

The idea that the nervous system passes messages from one nerve cell to another only through synapses is changing. Two studies show how messages can pass between cells over longer distances, through a 'wireless' nerve network in the worm. Researchers had not appreciated the extent of this wireless communication, which happens when a molecule called a neuropeptide is released by one neuron and intercepted by another some distance away.

The new studies map out the entire network of neuropeptide communication in a model organism for the first time





