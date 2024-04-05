Wintry Weather System Brings Snow and Cold Temperatures to California

Spring took a back seat again Friday as a wintry weather system brought more low-elevation snow , hail, rain and unusually cold temperatures to California . A cold and unstable air remained in place after a late-season low pressure system spun into the state a day earlier and spawned unseasonable conditions at a time when spring break is underway and the outdoor festival season is near.

'Snow day! We decided to close today,' said a social media post by LuluBelle’s Coffee House and Bakery in Running Springs, a mountain town 90 minutes east of Los Angeles. STORMS, FLOODING IN WEST VIRGINIA KILL 1, DAMAGE 200-YEAR-OLD GRAVEYARD Snow fell to elevations as low as 1,500 feet in parts of Northern California while southern mountain ranges received fresh coatings of white down to 3,000 feet, the National Weather Service said. Tire chains were required on sections of major Sierra Nevada highways including Interstates 80 and 50 as well as U.S. 395, according to Caltran

California Wintry Weather Low-Elevation Snow Cold Temperatures Late-Season Low Pressure System Spring Break Outdoor Festivals

