Winter Weather Warnings Issued for 11 States as Heavy Snow Forecast for New England

Winter weather warnings are in place for parts of 11 states as heavy, wet snow is forecast for New England through the remainder of the working week. The National Weather Service ( NWS ) has issued alerts for Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, and West Virginia, as well as California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Michigan .

And the storm—which sparked tornado watches in the central-eastern Midwest and blizzard conditions in the Great Lakes—is set to bring snow accumulations of up to two feet in the Northeast. In its latest forecast, the NWS said that precipitation would begin over north-central New England and northeastern New York on Thursday before spreading into Maine. Snowfall rates are expected to decrease, but will continue into Friday. Heavy snow is also predicted over the central Appalachians. In Michigan's northeastern peninsula, up to four inches of additional snow accumulations are expected after Wednesday's deluge, along with winds of 35 mph

Winter Weather Warnings Snow New England National Weather Service NWS Storm Tornado Blizzard Northeast Precipitation Snowfall Central Appalachians Michigan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago weather: Snow back in the forecast as winter weather advisory looms for some partsAs a system moves into Wisconsin Friday, some parts of Illinois could see between one and four inches of snow, the National Weather Service in Chicago said.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Sunday across NEOEducation: Ohio University (Go Bobcats!) I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology with minors in Math and Communications.

Source: WEWS - 🏆 323. / 59 Read more »

New Korean Cold-Weather Battery Promises To End Winter Range AnxietyAs SK On plans more energy dense, and more resilient batteries, Samsung is preparing for a solid-state future

Source: Carscoop - 🏆 306. / 63 Read more »

Wintry Weather Hits New England with Snow and RainNew England and the surrounding area are experiencing wintry weather with snow, rain, wind, and possible flooding. Some areas are expecting over a foot of snow, while others may see sleet and freezing rain. Travel conditions are treacherous, especially inland from the coast.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

New England braces for major spring snowstorm as severe weather continues to sock USMore severe weather is coming across the nation.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

New England braces for major spring snowstorm as severe weather continues to sock USMore severe weather is coming across the nation

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »