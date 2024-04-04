Winter Weather Warnings Issued for 11 States as Heavy Snow Forecast for New England

Winter weather warnings are in place for parts of 11 states as heavy, wet snow is forecast for New England through the remainder of the working week. The National Weather Service ( NWS ) has issued alerts for Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, and West Virginia, as well as California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Michigan .
And the storm—which sparked tornado watches in the central-eastern Midwest and blizzard conditions in the Great Lakes—is set to bring snow accumulations of up to two feet in the Northeast. In its latest forecast, the NWS said that precipitation would begin over north-central New England and northeastern New York on Thursday before spreading into Maine. Snowfall rates are expected to decrease, but will continue into Friday. Heavy snow is also predicted over the central Appalachians. In Michigan's northeastern peninsula, up to four inches of additional snow accumulations are expected after Wednesday's deluge, along with winds of 35 mph
Winter Weather Warnings Snow New England National Weather Service NWS Storm Tornado Blizzard Northeast Precipitation Snowfall Central Appalachians Michigan
