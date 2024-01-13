Winter Weather Continues to Impact New York Area

We're tracking the next winter blasts, on the heels of Tuesday's soaker and a weekend storm that dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the New York area. Most rivers receded through the day Thursday, but New Jersey's Passaic River is expected to stay at major flood stage for days, leaving flood-weary residents vulnerable in multiple communities. Up to 2 inches of rain was possible in some areas Friday into Saturday.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for parts of NJ and Long Island through Saturday evening. We're tracking the potential for accumulating snow potential Tuesday -- and this time it looks like the air will stay cold for all of us. Rain finally took the hint and started to clear out by sunrise on Saturday, but our winter weather headaches are far from over. Despite starting the day in the mid-50s, temps will fall into the 40s by the afternoon. Plan accordingly if you leave the house. Sunday looks to be chilly and windy all day -- think a true winter feel outside. Wind chills should be in the 20s for most of the day





