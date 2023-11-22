Winter Storm to Bring Accumulating Snow to Chicago and Detroit

A swath of accumulating snow may take aim at Chicago and Detroit as a winter storm tracks across the United States over the extended Thanksgiving weekend. A strengthening storm will spread accumulating snow across nearly a dozen states from Thursday into Saturday, including in Denver.

Crashing temperatures and accumulating snow are no strangers to the Rockies and Plains, but the setup during the extended holiday weekend will allow a period of snow and push of Arctic air to extend more than 1,000 miles over the central United States, Temperatures were surging over the central Rockies and Plains on Wednesday ahead of a blast of Arctic air that was just beginning to gather momentum near the Canada border.At Denver, temperatures will dive from their afternoon high in the mid-60s on Wednesday to the upper 20s on Thanksgiving morning then slide downward even more -- into the teens on Thursday night. In the Texas Panhandle, temperatures will head downward from their high mark near 70 on Thanksgiving Day to the upper 20s by Friday mornin





accuweather » / 🏆 46. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chicago Bulls Defeat Detroit Pistons at HomeThe Chicago Bulls improved to 4-6 with Sunday’s home victory over the Detroit Pistons at the United Center, avenging a road loss last month. The Bulls absorbed a blow pregame when Alex Caruso sat with a left toe strain.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Chicago Bears look to measure up against Detroit LionsThe Chicago Bears are hoping to build on last week’s 16-13 win against the Carolina Panthers and see Sunday’s test against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions as a measuring stick. With kickoff approaching, here are three notable storylines.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti moving to Detroit for TV play-by-playLongtime Chicago White Sox announcer Jason Benetti is moving to Detroit where he will become the TV play-by-play voice of the Tigers. Detroit announced Benetti's hiring Thursday. Benetti had been part of the White Sox booth since 2016 and took over as lead announcer when Ken “Hawk” Harrelson retired in 2019.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Season’s first winter storm to bury Mountain West, North Dakota in snowNorth Dakota and the mountains of Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana could see 1 to 2 feet.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Winter weather advisory, freeze watch issued for Utah ahead of wintry stormA storm arriving in Utah may produce up to 10 inches of snow or more in the Wasatch Mountains, while the valleys could receive first freeze of the season.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Arapahoe Basin Opening October 29While the NWS has issued a winter storm advisory, A-Basin will open this weekend.

Source: denverwestword - 🏆 315. / 61 Read more »