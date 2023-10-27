Winter El Niño: What is is and what it will mean for the season's forecast

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said the latest predictions show an 80% chance of a strong El Niño for the coming months and that plays a major role in the seasonal predictions.

Not to be confused with La Niña, which is when winds shifts in the opposite direction, El Niño means"we're looking at, this year, warmer waters in the Pacific," Jeanes said. Far out projections anticipate"slightly drier than average" conditions for parts of the Midwest in the coming months, but temperatures are expected to be"slightly above average" as well.

That level of confidence grows for areas near Lake Michigan, with forecasters saying temperatures will “likely” be above normal for the winter months, including in the city of Chicago. Typically, at O'Hare Airport, average snowfall for the month of December is 8 inches. For January it sits at 11.3 inches and for February, the number is 10.7 inches.Typically, an El Niño year can mean parts of the northern U.S. and Canada are drier and warmer than usual, but the Gulf Coast and Southeast can see wetter-than-normal conditions, along with an increased risk of flooding. headtopics.com

Typically for Illinois, an El Niño event's impact varies depending on its size, intensity, and duration, Angel said.

