Winsome raises A$34m

Articles can be saved for quick future reference. This is a subscriber benefit. If you are already a subscriber, please log in to save this article. If you are not a subscriber, click on the View Subscription Options button to subscribe.

Please enter the email address that you used to subscribe on Engineering News. Your password will be sent to this address.Note: When you select a default region you will be directed to the MiningWeekly.com home page of your choice whenever you visit miningweekly.com.

Read more:

MiningWeeklyAUS »

BCI received credit approvals for A$981m debt fundingPotash developer BCI Minerals has received credit approvals for a total project finance debt of A$981-million for its Mardie salt project, in Western Australia. The ASX-listed company told shareholders that Export Development Canada (EDC) had approved a A$150-million project finance facility, pending contractual close and the satisfaction of all conditions precedent, with a seven-year tenor.

Two 6.3-magnitude earthquakes kill dozens and injure many more in western AfghanistanOrganizers and advocates walked two miles across the city to raise awareness about human trafficking.

The auto workers' strike enters its 4th week. The union president urges members to keep up the fightOrganizers and advocates walked two miles across the city to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Evergrande's $500 million EV share deal suspended, stock to resume tradingEvergrande's $500 million EV share deal suspended, stock to resume trading

Innovators share what helped convince them to take climate actionAs part of covering climate change we've heard from a number of the doers. Here are a few of those innovators and influencers' thoughts and what motivated them to make a change in their communities.