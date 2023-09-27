Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023; jackpot $850 million

The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $850 million for Wednesday's drawing Pick 3 winners receive $500 for a $1 straight bet and the odds of winning are 1-in-1,000. Pick 4 winners receive $5,000 for a $1 straight bet and the odds of winning are 1-in-10,000.

The Rolling Cash 5 jackpot for the next drawing is $120,000 for hitting all five numbers and the odds of winning are 1-in-575,757.

Drawings for Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 are twice daily, at 12:29 p.m. and 7:29 p.m. The drawing for the Rolling Cash 5 is each night at 7:35 p.m. Classic Lotto draws at 7:05 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning the jackpot with a $1 ticket are 1-in-13,983,816.

Lucky for Life draws at 10:30 p.m. each night. The odds of winning the jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1 in 30,821,472. Powerball draws on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. The odds of winning the jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1 in 292,201,338. headtopics.com

Mega Millions draws on Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. The odds of winning the jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302,575,350.

: 4-10-18-24-27

