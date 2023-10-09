Winning numbers drawn for $1.55B Powerball jackpot, Oct. 9

from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham...

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.55 billion for Monday night’s drawing after no one matched the game’s six numbers for the giant prize Saturday.As of Monday, 8 p.m., officials have not announced if the winning ticket has been sold.

Say, if you don't win the top prize, don't throw away your tickets just yet. Lottery players with multiple matching numbers can score a decent consolation prize. For example, two tickets with five matching numbers – which is worth $1.2 million – were sold in California during the Oct. 4 drawing. headtopics.com

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option get one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

Read more:

FOX10Phoenix »

Powerball lottery: Jackpot climbs to $1.55B after no big winner Saturday nightGet the latest New Jersey lottery results and drawings. Search NJ lotto daily winning numbers for Mega Millions, Power Ball, Pick 3, 6, 4, Cash 5, and others at NJ.com.

Powerball: Here are the numbers for Monday’s $1.55B jackpotThe Powerball jackpot veered closer to becoming the second-highest grand prize in the promotion’s history as numbers for the $1.55 billion top prize were drawn on Monday night.

$1.4B Powerball jackpot: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's drawingA look back at some of the past lottery winners over the years, from how they won to their experiences after getting the money.

$1.4B Powerball jackpot: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's drawingA look back at some of the past lottery winners over the years, from how they won to their experiences after getting the money.

$1.4B Powerball jackpot: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's drawingA look back at some of the past lottery winners over the years, from how they won to their experiences after getting the money.

$1.4B Powerball jackpot: Here are the winning numbers for Saturday's drawingA look back at some of the past lottery winners over the years, from how they won to their experiences after getting the money.