Winning $2 million Powerball ticket sold at H-E-B in San Antonio; jackpot up to $1.4 billion

states that a winning $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the H-E-B at 9255 Grissom Road, not far from Culebra Road on the Northwest Side.

That person’s ticket matched all five numbers drawn — 9, 35, 54, 63, 64 — but it did not match the Powerball of 1.Two other stores in Texas — the S&Z Food Store at 10990 W. Interstate 20 in Forney and the Quik Sak at 3617 Shawnee Trail in Lake Worth — sold winning $1 million tickets. They did not choose the Power Play option.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.4 billion after no players matched all six numbers on Wednesday night.Players will next have a shot at the Powerball jackpot Saturday night in hopes of ending an 11-week stretch without a big winner. headtopics.com

It’s those odds of 1 in 292.2 million that make the jackpot so hard to win and that result in such giant prizes for the lucky player or players who manage to pick the game’s six winning numbers.

