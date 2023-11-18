Winnetka Park District Finalizing Permits for Beach Project

The Winnetka Park District is finalizing permits for the Elder Lane and Centennial beach project. The board voted to submit new permits with updated beach design. Commissioners Rapp and Root wanted more time for public input. Final permits expected at Nov. 30 board meeting.





🏆 8. chicagotribune » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winnetka Park District Board votes to submit permits for Elder/Centennial beach projectThe board voted 4-2 to authorize Park District staff to submit permits for the latest iteration of the project to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Village of Winnetka.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Crete Monee school district requests University Park to dissolve TIF district toward building sports stadiumCrete-Monee School District 201-U would like University Park to dissolve its TIF V to allow for about $4.5 million to $4.8 million annually of tax dollars to go toward the school district for a new stadium.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Tinley Park-Park District forms resident advisory committee on mental health center property cleanupNine Tinley Park residents will have a say in the cleanup of tainted state-owned land the Park District is in line to buy for $1, with state grant money used for environmental remediation.

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

School District of Lancaster's new superintendent shares vision for districtKeith Miles gave a state of the district address.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Early Addition: The Financial District is now the Stroller DistrictEarly Addition: The Financial District is now the Stroller District

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Alpine School District buys $12.9M land for future high school amid potential district splitThe land sits just south of Brookhaven Elementary, which feeds students into both of the area’s current high schools, Westlake and Cedar Valley. But the district has yet to secure the funds needed to build a high school on the new plot.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »