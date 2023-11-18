HEAD TOPICS

Winnetka Park District Finalizing Permits for Beach Project

  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 15 sec. here
  • 9 min. at publisher
  • 📰 chicagotribune
  • 📊 Qulity Score:
  • News: 33
  • Publisher: 91 / 8.

The Winnetka Park District is working with staff to finalize drafts of the permits required for work to begin on the Elder Lane and Centennial beach project. The board voted 4-2 to direct Park District staff to prepare and submit new permits with the updated beach design during the Oct. 19 board meeting. Commissioners Cynthia Rapp and Colleen Root voted against the motion saying they wanted more time for the public to digest the updated designs. The final iteration of the permits are expected at the Nov. 30 Park District board meeting. The original permits were pulled from consideration in June 2022 in a narrow vote by the board after residents pushed back against billionaire resident Justin Ishba’s involvement. Feathers have been ruffled in the village for years concerning the project. A majority of the concern is surrounding a land swap agreement between Ishbia and the Park District that was signed more than three years ago in October 2020

Winnetka Park District, Permits, Elder Lane, Centennial Beach, Board Meeting, Updated Designs, Public Input

The Winnetka Park District is finalizing permits for the Elder Lane and Centennial beach project. The board voted to submit new permits with updated beach design. Commissioners Rapp and Root wanted more time for public input. Final permits expected at Nov. 30 board meeting.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

 

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winnetka Park District Board votes to submit permits for Elder/Centennial beach projectThe board voted 4-2 to authorize Park District staff to submit permits for the latest iteration of the project to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Village of Winnetka.
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Crete Monee school district requests University Park to dissolve TIF district toward building sports stadiumCrete-Monee School District 201-U would like University Park to dissolve its TIF V to allow for about $4.5 million to $4.8 million annually of tax dollars to go toward the school district for a new stadium.
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Tinley Park-Park District forms resident advisory committee on mental health center property cleanupNine Tinley Park residents will have a say in the cleanup of tainted state-owned land the Park District is in line to buy for $1, with state grant money used for environmental remediation.
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

School District of Lancaster's new superintendent shares vision for districtKeith Miles gave a state of the district address.
Source: WGAL - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Early Addition: The Financial District is now the Stroller DistrictEarly Addition: The Financial District is now the Stroller District
Source: Gothamist - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Alpine School District buys $12.9M land for future high school amid potential district splitThe land sits just south of Brookhaven Elementary, which feeds students into both of the area’s current high schools, Westlake and Cedar Valley. But the district has yet to secure the funds needed to build a high school on the new plot.
Source: sltrib - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »