Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Showcase the Power of Phone Cameras

You don’t need a fancy, high-end camera to snap masterful photos. The winners of the 13th annual Mobile Photography Awards highlight the boundless potential of phones and tablets as sophisticated imaging tools that have democratized fine-art photography .

“If it’s true what legendary street photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson says, that our first 10,000 photos will be our worst, then it’s safe to say that mobile phone photography has given people an historic opportunity to get past 10,001,” the competition says on its website. “The MPA is a showcase for photographers and artists who have embraced this decisive moment.” The juried awards, started in 2011, are the longest-running international competition open exclusively to photographs entirely shot and edited on mobile phones and tablets. The contest is open to phone photographers worldwide, with 7,000 images from more than 80 countries submitted for the latest round, and winners announced Wednesda

Mobile Photography Awards

