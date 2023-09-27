Winner of $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot claims prize in Florida

Lottery officials in Florida say the winner of the $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot from August has come forward to claim the prize. The Florida Mega Millions jackpot comes in third. The fourth, fifth and sixth largest jackpots were also Mega Millions prizes, with $1.537 billion going to a single winner in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018; $1.35 billion won in Maine on Jan.

13, 2023; and $1.337 billion won in Illinois on July 29, 2022.Maine winner

of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot collected the prize in February, and chose to remain anonymous. The winner collected the cash option through a limited liability company, LaKoma Island Investments LLC, Maine State Lottery officials said.

Historically, most grand prize winners have opted to receive the prize as a one-time, lump sum payment, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. Sometimes, winners do opt for the annuity, including the jackpot winner in Virginia from the March 4, 2023 drawing. That winner, whose name remains anonymous under Virginia law, chose an annuity worth $156.7 million to be paid out annually. headtopics.com

Before that, the last time a Powerball winner opted for the annuity was in 2014. Mega Millions is played in 45 states

as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

