Winless Panthers simplifying their offense, streamlining play-calling for rookie QB Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a touchdown pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles under pressure from Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023.

Young, who has started four of the team’s five games, ranks 25th in the league in QB rating (82.1). He has thrown five touchdown passes and has turned the ball over six times. “Does that mean we gave him too much — maybe, maybe not. I don’t know the answer to that,” Reich said. “I just know we have to get better. ... It’s not just for the quarterback but the whole team. We did it on offense, defense and special teams — simplify, simplify, simplify. Do the basics, and let the players play fast.

Backup quarterback Andy Dalton said he believes the term “simplifying” isn’t a fair description of what the team is doing, saying it implies Young isn’t picking up on things. Dalton said nothing could be further from the truth.“I don’t want anybody to think that he’s not able to handle this,” Dalton said. “That’s not it at all. headtopics.com

Dalton said he thinks the process of honing the playbook to take advantage of Young’s skillset began to pay dividends in the second half against the Lions. Young threw for a career-high 247 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came in the second half.

