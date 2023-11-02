Window-washing superheroes bring smiles to children's hospital on Halloween

For the last seven years, crews with A Plus Window Cleaning have spent every Halloween dressing up as superheroes to put a positive spin on the time the young patients spend at the hospital."He was excited. He was running up and down,” said Celia Espinoza, whose son was having a check-up in the Oncology Unit.
The costumes employees pick out reflect some of their favorite superheroes, A Plus Window Cleaning said. And this doesn't just happen in San Diego. Window washers dress up in costume for young patients at children's hospitals in cities nationwide.They can't go out and celebrate Halloween like other kids, so we bring it to them,” Dennis Dwyer, the owner of A Plus Window Washing, said.We love it when they come up and give us a hug and take pictures with us, and we see them smile a lot.
Captain America, Spiderman, Thor and even Superman were there. Even though it's just washing windows and playing a part, they say that seeing all the faces — young and old — light up makes it worth every second.
