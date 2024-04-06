Wind-driven fire at Denver apartment complex prompts second-alarm response

The Denver Fire Department called in a second-alarm response to battle a wind-driven fire at an apartment complex . The fire started around 3:30 p.m. and spread to a second floor due to heavy winds. Firefighters responded with 24 fire units and about 64 firefighters.

Parts of the building collapsed, leading crews to adopt a defensive strategy.

Denver Fire Department Wind-Driven Fire Apartment Complex Second-Alarm Response

