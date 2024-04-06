Win 2 tickets to Tasha Cobbs Leonard ! Enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win tickets to see Tasha Cobbs Leonard in concert. To enter, send your request to the Marketing Department at DALLAS OBSERVER, 2030 MAIN STREET, STE.

410, DALLAS, TX 75201. Requests must be received within six months after the end of the Sweepstakes Period. For more information and official rules, visit https://www.dallasobserver.com/.

Sweepstakes Tickets Tasha Cobbs Leonard Concert Enter Win

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dallas_observer / 🏆 453. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard: Tiny Desk ConcertTasha Cobbs Leonard is widely regarded as one of the best gospel singers performing today. Her set at the Tiny Desk moved many at the NPR offices to tears.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

Leonard has 28 points as Clippers rally late for 122-116 win over RocketsKawhi Leonard had 28 points, and Paul George and James Harden each scored 21 as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied for a 122-116 win over the Houston Rockets.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

With Kawhi Leonard out, Clippers show their resilience in scrappy win over NuggetsPaul George finishes with 28 points as the Clippers overcome a 36-point effort from Nikola Jokic to edge the Denver Nuggets 102-100 without Kawhi Leonard.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Anthony Edwards leads big comeback, Kawhi Leonard injured in Timberwolves' 118-100 win over ClippersAnthony Edwards scored 37 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added a season-high 28 and the Minnesota Timberwolves roared back from an early 22-point deficit for a 118-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Kawhi Leonard comes alive late to lead Clippers to disputed 108-107 win over 76ersKawhi Leonard completed two 3-point plays late in the game then made a block at the rim on the final possession to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a controversial 108-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George make key shots late in Clippers' win over MagicThe Clippers win their fourth consecutive road game as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George make midrange jumpers late against the Magic.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »