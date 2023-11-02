Williams y Hardaway guían a Mavs invictos a victoria 114-105 sobre Bulls

El esloveno atinó uno de ocho disparos detrás del arco. Kyrie Irving se ausentó por segundo duelo consecutivo debido a un esguince en el tobillo izquierdo. Zach LaVine anotó 22 unidades por Chicago. Nikola Vucevic sumó 21 puntos y estableció su mejor marca de la temporada con 20 rebotes. Los Mavericks y los Celtics de Boston son los únicos equipos que quedan invictos en la campaña.

Grant Williams tied career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 on Wednesday night to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 and seven 3-pointers for Dallas, which led 99-98 with 4:08 left and put it away with 10-2 run.

