Williams, Hardaway lead unbeaten Mavericks to 114-105 victory over Bulls

Luka Doncic, who went into play leading the NBA with a 39-point average, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Doncic was 1 for 8 behind the arc. Kyrie Irving missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left foot.
Zach LaVine scored 22 points for Chicago but five in the second half. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and a season-high 20 rebounds."It's difficult to say he wasn't super-human because passing out of double teams and those plays for us still were incredible," Williams, who was acquired from Boston in the offseason, said about Doncic. "He draws all that attention and allows guys like us to play 4 on 4, 4 on 3 sometimes.
Jalen Hardy took advantage of some of those double teams in scoring all nine of his points for the Mavericks in the second half, including a 3-pointer from the right corner that capped the late run for a 109-100 lead with 56 seconds left.
Dallas rookie center Dereck Lively II had 13 rebounds, his second double-digit effort in four games, including seven offensive rebounds. One of Lively's most important boards was an offensive tip to Hardaway midway in the fourth period with the Bulls leading 92-90. Hardaway hit a 26-foot 3-pointer and, fouled on the shot by Alex Caruso, converted the four-point play for a 94-92 lead.The Mavericks were 20 for 48 from long range, while the Bulls were 11 for 33.
Maxi Kleber, Dallas' backup center, was limited to four first-half minutes because of an injured left foot.
