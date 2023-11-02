Williams, Hardaway lead unbeaten Mavericks to 114-105 victory over Bulls

Luka Doncic, who went into play leading the NBA with a 39-point average, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Doncic was 1 for 8 behind the arc. Kyrie Irving missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left foot.

Zach LaVine scored 22 points for Chicago but five in the second half. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and a season-high 20 rebounds."It's difficult to say he wasn't super-human because passing out of double teams and those plays for us still were incredible," Williams, who was acquired from Boston in the offseason, said about Doncic. "He draws all that attention and allows guys like us to play 4 on 4, 4 on 3 sometimes.

Jalen Hardy took advantage of some of those double teams in scoring all nine of his points for the Mavericks in the second half, including a 3-pointer from the right corner that capped the late run for a 109-100 lead with 56 seconds left.

Dallas rookie center Dereck Lively II had 13 rebounds, his second double-digit effort in four games, including seven offensive rebounds. One of Lively's most important boards was an offensive tip to Hardaway midway in the fourth period with the Bulls leading 92-90. Hardaway hit a 26-foot 3-pointer and, fouled on the shot by Alex Caruso, converted the four-point play for a 94-92 lead.The Mavericks were 20 for 48 from long range, while the Bulls were 11 for 33.

Maxi Kleber, Dallas' backup center, was limited to four first-half minutes because of an injured left foot.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX32NEWS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AP: Williams, Hardaway lead unbeaten Mavericks to 114-105 victory over BullsGrant Williams tied career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 on Wednesday night to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 and seven 3-pointers for Dallas, which led 99-98 with 4:08 left and put it away with 10-2 run.

Source: AP | Read more ⮕

FOX4: Williams, Hardaway lead unbeaten Mavericks to 114-105 victory over BullsGrant Williams tied career highs with 25 points and seven 3-pointers and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 114-105 on Wednesday night to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2004-05.

Source: FOX4 | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Nets remontan en 2da mitad y se imponen 109-105 a HeatMikal Bridges firmó 21 puntos, Lonnie Walker IV y Armoni Brooks aportaron 17 por cabeza, y los Nets de Brooklyn borraron un déficit de 15 unidades en la segunda mitad para superar el miércoles 109-105 al Heat de Miami.

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

NEWS4SA: Spurs rally from 20 points down, defeat Suns 115-114 in thrilling comebackPHOENIX (AP) — Keldon Johnson stripped Kevin Durant and made a contested layup with 1.2 seconds left to give the Spurs their only lead of the game and a 115-114

Source: News4SA | Read more ⮕

KENS5: Spurs 115, Suns 114: What they said after the gameAlso, a quick Spurs-Suns preview.

Source: KENS5 | Read more ⮕

SDUT: Antetokounmpo, Lillard guían a Bucks a triunfo por 122-114 sobre el HeatGiannis Antetokounmpo anotó 33 puntos, Damian Lillard aportó 25 y los Bucks de Milwaukee armaron una ventaja de 25 puntos antes de aguantar el tipo en los instantes finales para imponerse el lunes 122-114 al Heat de Miami.

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕