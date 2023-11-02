Williams, Hardaway lead unbeaten Mavericks to 114-105 victory over Bulls

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 and seven 3-pointers for Dallas, which led 99-98 with 4:08 left and put it away with 10-2 run. Luka Doncic, who went into play leading the NBA with a 39-point average, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Doncic was 1 for 8 behind the arc. Kyrie Irving missed his second consecutive game because of a sprained left foot.Zach LaVine scored 22 points for Chicago. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and a season-high 20 rebounds.The Mavericks were 20 for 48 from long range, while the Bulls were 11 for 33. Chicago did much of its damage down low, outscoring Dallas 54-24 in the paint.

