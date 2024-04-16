Will UK CPI data drive cable even lower?

still skyrockets ahead of Japanese CPI. China GDP may help D exit from trading range. UK CPI data –GBP/USD InflationintheUnitedKingdomdroppedto3.4%inFebruary,andexpertspredictthatitwillfallto 3.1%inMarch.Itisanticipatedthatthecorefigure willlikewisefalloncemore. OnFriday,eyeswillbeontheMarchretailsalesfigurestoseeifspendingisincreasing. Currently,cableistradinghigher after the strong sell-off on Friday, penetrating the long-term sideways channel to the downside.

is creating higher highs over the last four days, touchinga fresh 34-year peak of 153.85today. The extension of this aggressive rally may boost the market towards the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level of the downward wave from 151.95 to 140.20 at 159.15 but first traders need to be cautiousaboutthe psychological numbers of 154.00, 155.00. Any downside retracements could lead the market until the immediate support lines of 151.95, which overlaps with the 20-day SMA and the 150.87 barrier.

Dhas been developing within a trading range since mid-January, facing resistance near the 0.6635 level and support at 0.6440. An immediate turning point for possible upside pressures may be the 0.6440 barrier, heading towards the 200-day SMA at 0.6535. However, any tumbles beneath this support could open the way for steeper decreases towards the 0.6340 bar.

UK CPI Data Cable GBP/USD Inflation Bank Of England Interest Rates

