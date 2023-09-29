Will Trump, facing competitors and indictments, nab another presidential nomination?

He has been indicted in four separate cases, on 91 felony counts. He lost the 2020 presidential election, and the candidates he endorsed in 2022 for the most part fared poorly. He has been described as the GOP's past, and been urged to make way for a younger generation of conservatives. Yet the evidence seems to be highly circumstantial: Joe Biden appears to have been aware of some of his son's dealings and arguably could have done more to dissuade him from getting involved with foreign corporations.

Even one of the Republicans' own top witnesses, George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley,

said that filing articles of impeachment would not be merited by what the GOP investigation has unearthed thus far. Still, no president wants to be impeached. And conservatives have charged that while the Justice Department has zealously prosecuted Trump, it has been far more cautious in pursuing what they call “the Biden Crime Family.”

If nothing else, the investigation will allow Trump’s supporters on the Oversight Committee to make that case over and over again. “He has done a good job persuading people that the Justice Department is a partisan organization.” says Republican political strategist Whit Ayres. headtopics.com

If nothing else, impeachment will serve to amplify that grievance, allowing Trump to play his favorite role: the victim.

