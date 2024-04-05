Will Trent Renewed for Season 3 Despite Decline in Network Television

During a time when network television is seemingly slowly dying while streaming is on the rise, Will Trent has beaten the odds and scored a season 3 renewal as it has only gotten better with age. The ABC procedural crime drama television series, created by Karin Slaughter , Liz Heldens, and Daniel T. Thomsen, is based on Slaughter's popular book series of the same name and premiered in January 2023.

While the majority of network dramas are canceled after their first seasons nowadays, Will Trent performed relatively well for ABC, resulting in a season 2 renewal before the season 1 finale. The cast of Will Trent includes Ramón Rodríguez as the titular character, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagne

Will Trent ABC Crime Drama Renewal Network Television Karin Slaughter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



screenrant / 🏆 7. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Will Trent Season 3 Renewed At ABC Amid Growing RatingsBoluwatife Adeyemi is a freelance writer currently contributing to Screen Rant as a TV and News Writer. He graduated from University in 2019 with a Law degree. When he&039;s not writing, Boluwatife is most likely binging a TV show, watching football or raving.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

'Will Trent' Season 3 Scores Renewal at ABCChris McPherson is a Senior News Writer for Collider who focuses on Yellowstone, Bosch, Reacher, box office, blockbuster movies and theme parks.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

9-1-1 Renewed for Season 8 at ABCAfter acquiring the show from Fox, ABC is bringing 9-1-1 back for another season.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

9-1-1 Season 8 Renewed At ABC9-1-1 season 7 has high stakes.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

‘9-1-1’ Season 8 Renewed Ahead of 100th Episode on ABCDenis is a professional writer covering entertainment topics with a focus on TV shows.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Trump is suing ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation. Here's what to know about his claim.Former President Donald Trump is suing ABC, ABC News and George Stephanopoulos, claiming defamation over comments by the ABC host during an interview.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »