Will Trent Renewed for Season 3 Despite Decline in Network Television

During a time when network television is seemingly slowly dying while streaming is on the rise, Will Trent has beaten the odds and scored a season 3 renewal as it has only gotten better with age. The ABC procedural crime drama television series, created by Karin Slaughter , Liz Heldens, and Daniel T. Thomsen, is based on Slaughter's popular book series of the same name and premiered in January 2023.
While the majority of network dramas are canceled after their first seasons nowadays, Will Trent performed relatively well for ABC, resulting in a season 2 renewal before the season 1 finale. The cast of Will Trent includes Ramón Rodríguez as the titular character, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagne
