Will Tre Tucker Have a Bigger Role vs. Lions?

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled offensively this season and continue to look for answers on that side of the ball.

Even with the elite talent on the roster and Coach Josh McDaniels building the roster to his strengths as a play caller, the team still has not been able to move the ball and score touchdowns. Part of that can be credited to inconsistency at the quarterback position, as Jimmy Garoppolo has already missed two games this season due to injury. But when he has played, he has turned the ball over frequently.

There are several reasons as to why the Raiders have not been good offensively, but whatever they may be, they need to be fixed soon if the Raiders want to work their way back into the playoff race. The Raiders take on a tough Detroit Lions team at Ford Field tonight, a team that has been playing good football defensively this season. headtopics.com

As they are looking for answers, one of those answers could come in the form of rookie wide receiver Tre Tucker. Tucker has played sparingly this season, but has been impactful when he has been on the field.

Tucker has just four receptions for 73 yards this season, but could see more targets as the season progresses. It is not uncommon for a rookie to see the field more often as they improve and develop, and this could be the case for Tucker, as he continues to show promise.has an element of speed that other Raiders receivers do not have, and he has shown it on the field. If McDaniels wants to dial up more deep shots and get more chunk yardage, Tucker can be the beneficiary of that. headtopics.com

The Lions’ secondary has played well this season, but they are missing key players who would be able to slow down Tucker, like Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, who is an excellent slot defender.

United States Headlines Read more: startelegram »

Raiders-Lions Second Week 8 Injury Report ReleasedThe Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions second injury report of Week 8 was revealed Friday. Read more ⮕

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Detroit Lions Will ‘Redeem’ Themselves in PrimetimeLions are looking to bounce back against Raiders. Read more ⮕

Detroit Lions Facing ‘Discombobulated’ Las Vegas Raiders OffenseHondo Carpenter helps to preview Lions contest against Raiders. Read more ⮕

Watch scenes from Penn State football’s arrival for game against Indiana: videoThe Nittany Lions will host the Hoosiers for a noon kick-off today at noon Read more ⮕

Penn State availability report: Who’s out for the Nittany Lions against Indiana?PSU will be without Chop Robinson. Read more ⮕

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo 'good to go' for MNF vs. LionsRaiders coach Josh McDaniels says quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 'good to go' for Monday night's matchup against the Lions after missing last week game against the Bears with a back injury. Read more ⮕