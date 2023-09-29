Will there ever be another member of baseball’s ‘Black Aces’?

Black starting pitchers have always been rare. Now 20-game winners are, too. What does that mean for one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs? His go-to hype song is Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Part II,” a hip-hop classic with a dark piano sample and hard-hitting rhymes. It came out in 1995, about four years before Greene was born.

Greene has been clocking triple-digit heat since his junior year of high school and was a Sports Illustrated cover boy and the No. 2 pick of the 2017 draft before he turned 18. But he is working to develop a pitching arsenal that will help him be an ace — and, maybe, even a Black Ace.Jim “Mudcat” Grant

Seven Black pitchers started at least 15 games this season: Greene, Tampa Bay’s Taj Bradley, Baltimore’s Jack Flaherty, Washington’s Josiah Gray, the Chicago Cubs’ Marcus Stroman, Touki Toussaint of the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia’s Taijuan Walker. A shoulder strain limited Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie to three starts after leading all Black pitchers with 30 last season. They are a select group within a select group of Black players who make up roughly 6 percent of MLB players. headtopics.com

PHILADELPHIA — Hunter Greene has long been considered the future, a flamethrowing strikeout artist who will test the limits of a radar gun while making the game cooler in the process. But when it comes to his musical taste and how he likes to prepare to mow down batters, Greene is decidedly old school.

His go-to hype song is Mobb Deep’s “Shook Ones, Part II,” a hip-hop classic with a dark piano sample and hard-hitting rhymes. It came out in 1995, about four years before Greene was born.

“The new stuff is cool,” Greene said, cooling down from a workout one day this spring in a sleeveless Cincinnati Reds hoodie. “But it’s something about early-to-mid-’90s hip-hop that’s just different. Gets me pretty fired up.”

Similar to his musical preferences, Greene would like to be a throwback to a time when starting pitchers were dominant difference-makers.

In his second season, Greene mixed promising outings — such as six innings of 11-strikeout, no-hit ball he threw against the Chicago Cubs in a win at Wrigley Field in May — with ones typical of pitching phenoms. The journey has required patience from the Reds, who signed Greene to a six-year, $53 million extension in April. His plan is to reward those who have recognized his gifts and supported his grind.

Greene has been clocking triple-digit heat since his junior year of high school and was a Sports Illustrated cover boy and the No. 2 pick of the 2017 draft before he turned 18. But he is working to develop a pitching arsenal that will help him be an ace — and, maybe, even a Black Ace.Jim “Mudcat” Grant

, the “Black Aces” are the 15 Black pitchers who have won 20 games in a season. Members include Hall of Famers Bob Gibson and Ferguson Jenkins; Cy Young Award winners Don Newcombe, Vida Blue, Dwight Gooden, CC Sabathia and David Price; and World Series MVP Dave Stewart. Only three have joined this millennium, and none since Price went 20-5 for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012. With Price out of baseball, MLB was without an active Black 20-game winner for the first time in two decades.

Seven Black pitchers started at least 15 games this season: Greene, Tampa Bay’s Taj Bradley, Baltimore’s Jack Flaherty, Washington’s Josiah Gray, the Chicago Cubs’ Marcus Stroman, Touki Toussaint of the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia’s Taijuan Walker. A shoulder strain limited Cleveland’s Triston McKenzie to three starts after leading all Black pitchers with 30 last season. They are a select group within a select group of Black players who make up roughly 6 percent of MLB players.

“I think we have that much more sense of pride in what we’re doing because there’s only so many of us,” said Gray, who, with Stroman, was an all-star this season.

The dwindling participation of Black baseball players has contributed to the disappearance of Black Aces. But so has a modern game cautious about overworking arms, dedicated to pitch counts and keen on managers strategically using their bullpens.

MLB had at least three 20-game winners each season from 1996 to 2005. Since then, there have only been six seasons with at least three — and three full 162-game seasons with none. Unless Spencer Strider of the Atlanta Braves wins his final start, this season will conclude with no 20-game winner for the first time since 2017.

For those reasons, Stewart doesn’t expect to see the Black Aces add any new members anytime soon, if ever.

“You win 20 games, you were the dude. That was the pinnacle of being a starting pitcher,” Stewart said. Today, he said, “Pitchers aren’t required to do as much. And when you’re not required to do as much, then it becomes a little bit tougher to accomplish numbers like that.”Stewart got the call in 1987. He had just clocked the first of four straight 20-win seasons for the Oakland Athletics, and Mudcat Grant was on the other side of the phone to welcome him to the club.

“You just joined the Aces,” Stewart recalled Grant telling him. Stewart didn’t know what Grant was talking about. Grant, the American League’s first Black 20-game winner, explained the Black Aces and mentioned the company Stewart now shared, and Stewart was ready to celebrate — and levitate.

“He says, ‘Don Newcombe,’ and he says, ‘Bob Gibson,’ ” said Stewart, now 66. “And I was ready to go to heaven right then.”

When Stewart was coming up, Black pitchers with strong arms were often pushed to shortstop or the outfield, the same way

, with scouts and executives not thinking they possessed the intellect to run the game.Stewart’s situation was the opposite; he was a catcher converted to pitcher when he came up in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ system. He bounced around before finding his command, and resolve, in his hometown of Oakland. When he was at his most dominant, Stewart melted batters with a menacing glare. The look, Stewart said, was one of focus, not intimidation.

“Truth is, I felt like when I stepped on the mound, I had already won the game,” Stewart said.

Jenkins (seven) and Gibson (five) are the only Black Aces with more 20-win seasons than Stewart. From 1987 to 1990, Stewart made 145 starts and threw 41 complete games. Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke, the active leaders in wins, have combined for 43 complete games — in 1,045 starts.

“Bob Gibson told me: ‘The best way to win a game is to finish a game. That way you don’t leave any doubt out there,’ ” Stewart said. “ ‘Bet on you.’ ”

The Aces wouldn’t gain a new member after Stewart until 2005, when Dontrelle Willis won 22 games for the Florida Marlins. That time, Stewart made the call to Willis. Sabathia joined four years later. Then Price. Then silence. None of the current Black starting pitchers has won more games than the 15 Walker did in 30 starts this season.Sitting on 13 wins in early August, with possibly 10 more starts left, Walker admits: He had his eye on 20.Share

“I was kind of getting excited about it,” Walker said, relaxing in the Phillies’ dugout, Afro puffing out of his ball cap before having it twisted for a start the next day. He openly discussed his goal with family and friends, then had a loss, two wins and four no-decisions in his next seven starts. His win total is still the most by a Black pitcher since Price had 16 in 2018.

Walker doesn’t have overpowering stuff, and he’s not considered the ace of a Phillies staff that has Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. But he takes pride in being a workhorse who shows up every fifth day to keep his team in the game. “That’s kind of a lost art, too,” he said.

A first-round pick in 2010, Walker arrived with the hope that he could attract more Black players to the game. “I didn’t really feel any pressure. I was still a kid,” he said. Early struggles got him dealt to Arizona, where Tommy John surgery stalled his career just three starts into his sixth season. He missed nearly two full seasons.A conversation with Hall of Famer Randy Johnson helped Walker focus on making the most of what was ahead. “He came up to me and he was like, ‘Look, my best years were after I was 30,’ ” Walker said of Johnson, who won all five of his Cy Young Awards after turning 31. Walker realized: “This could be the start of something good.”

Before the 2021 season, Walker was offered several minor league deals before landing with the New York Mets. He made the all-star team that year and finished with a then-career-high 12 wins last season. The Phillies signed him to a four-year, $72 million contract before this season — an ideal situation for a starting pitcher hoping to stack wins, with one of the league’s best offenses in baseball, an all-star catcher in J.T. Realmuto and an old-school manager, Rob Thomson, who lets pitchers go deep into games.

“I feel like what’s kind of helped me in the last couple of years is just realizing this game is so hard, and I’m not going to be perfect. They’re going to get hits. They’re going to score runs,” Walker said. “Previously in my career, I feel like when I didn’t have my best stuff, I kind of just let the game get away from me. And it spirals fast.”

Walker hadn’t heard of the Black Aces until 2018, when he saw Sabathia wearing

to honor the 15 members. A new career aspiration was born. “Everything just has to line up perfectly,” Walker said of winning 20 games. “But I think it’s possible.”David Price first told Josiah Gray about the Black Aces in 2020, when they were both in spring training with the Dodgers. Gray has a copy ofon his shelf and plans to read it this offseason.

Grant died in 2021. He once said his motivation in writing the book was, in part, to encourage more Black athletes to pick up a ball and a glove.

“That’d be an honor to join that group,” Gray said. “The more we can get Black people to play this game and to pitch specifically, the better it is. The game becomes more diverse, more full.”

Walker, whose father is Black and mother is Mexican, can understand the appeal of professional football and basketball, where young athletes can go straight from college to the big time, whereas baseball players have to start off toiling in obscure towns, with limited publicity, in the minor leagues before getting called up to the show.

“It sucks. But I guess it’s kind of the way the game is,” he said. “Baseball and inner cities is not really a thing, I guess. Expensive. A lot of work, a lot of travel, a lot of sacrifice not only for the players but for parents. It’s not easy.”

The year before Willis joined the Black Aces, there were only four Black starters in the majors. There have been at least six Black starting pitchers since Greene made his debut. Still, Greene said, “it’s disappointing that our numbers aren’t where they should be, or where they used to be in the game.”The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum recently inducted five Black Aces — Gooden, Willis, Al Downing, Mike Norris and Blue — to

. Sabathia and Price will join them in a subsequent class.Stroman, 32, is the senior member of the group but has never won more than 13 games. A two-time all-star, he has been a mentor for Greene — and a fan. Earlier this season, Stroman called him “one of those God-given talents” who has “to be great.”

But Greene has yet to reach double-digit wins for his career. His first two seasons have been interrupted by setbacks — a right shoulder strain as a rookie and, this year, right hip pain — that have limited him to 45 career starts. His career record is 9-19. But Greene has 310 strikeouts, including a career-high 14 in a Sept. 20 outing against Minnesota.

Stewart can’t name most of the current Black starters but was living in San Diego when he began following Greene, a Los Angeles native. It’s his intensity that could carry him, Stewart said.

“I started becoming a big winner in baseball when my mentality surpassed my talent,” he said. “I was relentless. I was also mean.”

Having dealt with scrutiny and expectations for nearly a decade, Greene believes his attitude is already there. In the words of his hype song, he’s not a shook one.

“When I cross those lines, I’m a different dude,” Greene said. “Hitters can see when you’re afraid or when you don’t give a [expletive] and you’re coming right after them. I’m attacking. I have the utmost confidence in myself to go compete. I know if I’m my best self, nobody can hit it.”

The wait continues for that “best self” to translate into a consistent winner; a pitcher worthy of a phone call from Stewart. “I think the talent has always been there for me and the work ethic,” Greene said. Until he gets there, Greene wants to get a place with “the team knowing that whenever your start date comes up, that man is going to bring it, and it’s going to be a fun day for us.”