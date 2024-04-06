Will the Solar Eclipse Cause Network Blackouts?

As darkness envelops millions of people during Monday’s total solar eclipse , spectators will hold their cellphones skyward to capture the moment. But could the surge in cell usage cause networks to go dark? Across city centers and rural towns, network providers and public officials say they are preparing for significant increases in traffic on cellular and Wi-Fi networks, as floods of eclipse tourists put pressure on the major providers that keep networks online.

The path of totality — where it’s possible to see the moon completely block the sun’s face — will draw thousands of tourists to states from Texas to Maine. Travelers will rely on the network infrastructure in those areas as they use social media, livestreams and video calls to commemorate their experience. The eclipse itself has no effect on wireless network

Solar Eclipse Network Blackout Cellular Networks Wi-Fi Networks Network Infrastructure Tourists

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cnnbrk / 🏆 393. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: 9NEWS - 🏆 238. / 63 Read more »

How to Safely View the Solar EclipseLearn how to safely view the solar eclipse and where to purchase trusted solar eclipse glasses.

Source: FCN2go - 🏆 523. / 51 Read more »

How to get free solar eclipse glasses for April’s total solar eclipseWarby Parker is giving away free solar eclipse glasses ahead of the April eclipse. Here's how to claim a pair.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

Solar eclipse 2024: Why wearing red or green could enhance your solar eclipse experienceChoosing the right colors to wear won’t just be about looking good – there’s a science behind the reason why experts say you should think about wearing red or green.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Lunar eclipse happening ahead of April's total solar eclipseA lunar eclipse always proceeds or follows about two weeks before or after a solar eclipse.

Source: FOXLA - 🏆 445. / 53 Read more »