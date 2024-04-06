Will the Solar Eclipse Cause Network Blackouts?

As darkness envelops millions of people during Monday’s total solar eclipse , spectators will hold their cellphones skyward to capture the moment. But could the surge in cell usage cause networks to go dark? Across city centers and rural towns, network providers and public officials say they are preparing for significant increases in traffic on cellular and Wi-Fi networks, as floods of eclipse tourists put pressure on the major providers that keep networks online.
The path of totality — where it’s possible to see the moon completely block the sun’s face — will draw thousands of tourists to states from Texas to Maine. Travelers will rely on the network infrastructure in those areas as they use social media, livestreams and video calls to commemorate their experience. The eclipse itself has no effect on wireless network
