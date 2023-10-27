Will the Chargers make a move before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline?

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley speaks during a news conference following their 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)COSTA MESA — Now that the NFL trade deadline can be measured in days rather than weeks or months, would the Chargers be willing to make a significant move to ignite a turnaround to their lackluster season before 1 p.m.

“Just like every season, we’ll be with the other 31 teams trying to do what’s best for our team,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said earlier this week when asked how active the team might be going into the deadline, with 10 games remaining after Sunday night’s contest against the Chicago Bears.

In fact, the Chargers have been among the league’s least active teams during Staley’s three-year tenure. They have made one trade this year, It would seem the Chargers (2-4) could use help at a number of positions because of season-ending injuries to key players. What’s more, they would appear to be buyers rather than sellers judging by recent comments that they believe their best football is ahead of them. headtopics.com

No question, they haven’t given up on the 2023 season. In fact, Staley sounded a defiant tone when asked earlier this week about his state of mind after losses to the“We’re six games into the season,” he said. “I’ll have a much better picture of that when we’re 17 games in (and the regular season is over), not six.”

Still, the pressure ratcheted up after the Chargers failed to meet expectations, losing their first two before winning the two after that (barely) and then losing their most recent two. It was anticipated that the Chargers would have a winning record by now and be on the heels of the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs.“We know the quality that we have,” he said during a pointed question-and-answer session. “We have seen it in spurts. headtopics.com

