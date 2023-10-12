Will Smith Bio (2023): Wife, Height, Age, Zodiac Sign, Net Worth & Kids

or Willard Carroll Smith is one of the most popular and acclaimed American actors. He is best known for his roles in, Smith also won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2021. Aside from Academy Awards, Smith is also the recipient of multiple accolades, including Grammy Awards, and a BAFTA award. As his career progressed, he became a household name with his acting projects and other endeavors.

Here’s all you need to know about Will Smith, including whether or not he is married, his height, age, zodiac sign, whether or not he has kids, and his net worth in 2023.Smith was previously married to Sheree Zampino in 1992 and have a son together named Willard Carroll “Trey” Smith III, born on November 11, 1992. The two divorced in 1995.. The pair even have a joint production company together.

Trey was born to Smith and his first wife Sheree Zampino in 1992. He has made multiple appearances on-screen, including his father’s music video for the ‘Just the Two of Us’, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and the David Blaine: Real or Magic TV special. Trey also acted in two episodes of All of Us. headtopics.com

Jaden and Willow were born to Will Smith and Jada Koren Pinkett. Jaden co-starred with his father in The Pursuit of Happyness and After Earth. Meanwhile, Willow made an appearance as Smith’s daughter inThis is considered tall for someone of his gender and age in the U.S., where the average height for males is 5’8″ and the average height for females is 5’3″.Will Smith is 55 years old.

This sign is for birthdays that fall between September 23 to October 22. Those who have the Libra star sign are said to be extroverted and friendly people. They are often obsessed with symmetry and strive to create balance in all areas of life.This net worth includes the actor’s earnings from his roles in television shows and movies, spanning over three decades. headtopics.com

