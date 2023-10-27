Will Nathan Eovaldi continue dominance? Can Zac Gallen bounce back?

The "MLB on FOX" crew discussed whether Nathan Eovaldi can continue his dominance in the postseason and whether Zac Gallen can have a bounce back performance.

'All they do is win' - Derek Jeter and the 'MLB on FOX' crew break down the most impressive thing about the DiamondbacksDiamondbacks' RF Corbin Carroll records the final out to defeat Phillies in Game 7 of NLCS and advance to World Series

