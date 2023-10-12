Will Modern Warfare 3 Be On Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass offers a strong library of games available for a subscription fee, but one title that could give the service a significant boost is the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Not to be confused with 2011's Modern Warfare 3, the new entry follows the rebooted Modern Warfare subseries and is set to release across current and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox systems as well as PC.

The odds of a new Call of Duty entry appearing on Game Pass seem higher than ever right now, thanks to Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard, which is currently in the works.

For Call of Duty diehards, this may put the possibility of waiting for a potential Game Pass release out of the question, as jumping into both the campaign and multiplayer servers at launch can be a huge part of the appeal. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will release on November 10, 2023, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X/S, and PC. headtopics.com

