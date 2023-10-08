Will Lies Of P Have DLC?

Lies of P has established itself as a bona fide and well-designed soulslike, and developers Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio don't appear to be resting on their laurels. The game first drew excitement because of its similarities to Bloodborne, but Lies of P's brooding and violent adaption of Carlo Collodi's The Adventures of Pinocchio manages to establish its own identity.
What Lies Of P DLC Could Be About The most likely segue into DLC for Lies of P is the aforementioned post-credits scene, which primarily features a man named Philippus Paracelsus onboard a train, talking to an unknown character on the telephone.
Paracelsus is an especially apt name for this mysterious character, as the real-life Paracelsus was a pioneer of the medical revolution during the Renaissance, often considered an important figure in the establishment of toxicology. headtopics.com
Krat itself has plenty of room for additional content to be tacked onto Lies of P. It's not uncommon for games in the soulslike sub-genre to release a DLC that is accessed somewhere in the middle of the base game. Until the Lies of P DLC is officially revealed, its full extent and narrative focus will likely remain a mystery, however.