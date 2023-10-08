Will Lies Of P Have DLC?

Lies of P has established itself as a bona fide and well-designed soulslike, and developers Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio don't appear to be resting on their laurels. The game first drew excitement because of its similarities to Bloodborne, but Lies of P's brooding and violent adaption of Carlo Collodi's The Adventures of Pinocchio manages to establish its own identity.

What Lies Of P DLC Could Be About The most likely segue into DLC for Lies of P is the aforementioned post-credits scene, which primarily features a man named Philippus Paracelsus onboard a train, talking to an unknown character on the telephone.

Paracelsus is an especially apt name for this mysterious character, as the real-life Paracelsus was a pioneer of the medical revolution during the Renaissance, often considered an important figure in the establishment of toxicology. headtopics.com

Krat itself has plenty of room for additional content to be tacked onto Lies of P. It's not uncommon for games in the soulslike sub-genre to release a DLC that is accessed somewhere in the middle of the base game. Until the Lies of P DLC is officially revealed, its full extent and narrative focus will likely remain a mystery, however.

Read more:

screenrant »

Lies of P Is Getting DLCThe developer of Lies of P has said that DLC is 'planned for production.'

10 Things Starfield's Shattered Space DLC Must IncludeStarfield's base game already has a ton to do and explore, but the upcoming Shattered Space DLC could expand the story and provide even more content.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC Rumor Hints at New Pokemon EvolutionWill Dipplin get a new evolved form in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: The Indigo Disk?

Minecraft D&D DLC: How to Beat The Corrupted Dragon (Boss Fight)A massive boss called the Corrupted Dragon acts as the start to the final sections of Minecraft's D&D DLC, in a fight you must beat by being careful.

Minecraft: Nabassu Boss Guide (Dungeons & Dragons DLC)A four-winged flying boss named the Nabassu is a dangerous enemy you must beat in Minecraft's D&D DLC during the end of the story's third chapter.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Late in Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC, V must decide if they want to kill Solomon Reed or agree to his deal, altering the DLC's ending.