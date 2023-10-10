Will Jim Jordan or Steve Scalise — or even Kevin McCarthy — be the next speaker of the House?

Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan are running to be the next speaker of the House.Once more unto the breach for the U.S. House of Representatives.that the House has had to elect a new speaker during a sitting Congress, but all previous cases came about due to the speaker’s death or impending resignation. This time, though, the vacancy is the result of.

to supporting Jordan. As of 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, Jordan had 47 public supporters while Scalise had 31, while 136 Republicans remained uncommitted. A small number of other members have expressed support for returning McCarthy to office or, in the case of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have said they’ll back Trump, although neither is a declared candidate..

The split also shows up in the choices made — or not made — by some of the prominent caucus groups within the House GOP.

will make him attractive to the disproportionate number of Republican members who aren't notably anti-establishment (the many gray dots in the upper half of the chart). He's also, this is not a small concern. Scalise could also have a geographical edge if he can coalesce support among many Republicans from the South, who make up half of the House GOP.

Meanwhile, Jordan's challenge is to expand beyond the low-hanging fruit of more conservative and anti-establishment members from whom he's primarily garnered support. Thus far, about two-thirds of his supporters come from the most conservative third of the party, based on DW-NOMINATE, while only 11 of the 100 least conservative members have endorsed Jordan.

Two final scenarios are extremely unlikely but deserve a short word. Trump does have one public endorser right now in Greene, but the House has never chosen someone who wasn’t a sitting member as speaker. So while Trump has bucked history before, Speaker Trump isn’t happening.

