Will Jim Jordan Be Indicted by Jack Smith? What We Know

Jim Jordan is moving closer to becoming House speaker, even as a former federal prosecutor said that Jordan is 'an accessory after the fact' to former President Donald Trump's alleged election-rigging attempts.Several legal experts told Newsweek that prosecutors would have to show that Jordan's claims about the 2020 election were part of a wider conspiracy.

With so many people around Trump now indicted, 'Smith has to be careful not to overplay his hand and lose credibility with the public and the courts,' Gillers added.Newsweek sought email comment from Jim Jordan and Jack Smith's office.

Jim Banks Says GOP Should Elect Jim Jordan SpeakerRep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., said House Republicans should rally around House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for speaker. Banks released a statement Thursday night supporting Jordan shortly after House No. 2 Steve Scalise, R-La., removed his name from the running. ...

Rep. Malliotakis: Maybe Jim Jordan Can Get to 217 VotesRep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., expressed her frustration Thursday night in the aftermath of Steve Scalise, R-La., dropping out of the House speaker's race. Malliotakis said she initially supported Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to be ex-Speaker Kevin McCarthy's successor. ...

Republican's claim about Jim Jordan stuns Jake TapperCNN's Jake Tapper presses Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) on her claim that some House Democrats have told her that they would trust Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) as House speaker.

Jim Jordan's Stance on Ukraine FundingJordan, who is running to succeed Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, has repeatedly voted against aid for Ukraine.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis Gives Scathing Reply to Jim Jordan’s Trump Investigation RequestShe said he appeared to either be “ignorant” of the law or outright “abusing” his authority.