Will Israel-Gaza war sink stocks and shake the global economy? Watch oil prices.

That’s in keeping with the historical tendency of investors to look past geopolitical conflict and human tragedy, but it isn’t necessarily the last word. That last word will likely belong to oil traders.

Roach also noted that, in general, markets tend to have difficulty pricing the difference between a temporary shock and a permanent shock. So if crude can manage to close above those highs — $93.68 a barrel for WTI — investors across other markets will likely take notice.The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that Iranian security officials helped plan the attack by Hamas. The Israeli military has said there is no concrete evidence of Iranian involvement, according to news reports.

It’s a reminder that “while neither Israel nor Gaza are major oil producers, everything that happens geopolitically in the Middle East invariably ends up affecting oil prices,” he said. The scale of the conflict, the largest since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago, renders comparisons with how markets have shaken off past geopolitical incidents, but they may be irrelevant in terms of stress testing, he argued. headtopics.com

On Monday, however, remarks by Federal Reserve officials ultimately trumped the rise in crude prices and jitters over the Middle East. Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan and Fed Vice Chair Philip Jefferson both noted the rise in long-term Treasury yields and their role in tightening financial conditions, which investors took as a signal the Fed may not be as likely to further raise interest rates.

Israel-Hamas conflict live updates: Israel declares war as death toll in Israel, Gaza passes 900Israeli forces responded to unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants from Gaza. Hezbollah said it attacked Israeli targets near the Lebanon border.

Israel-Gaza Conflict Live Updates: Israel at War With Hamas After Surprise Attack, Netanyahu SaysThe Gaza militant group launched its biggest sustained assault in years, prompting Israel's military to call up reservists and order retaliatory strikes.

