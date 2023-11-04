Will Daylight Saving Time Permanently End After This Year? VERIFY the Answers to 5 Top Questions

Will daylight saving time permanently end after this year? Is it observed in all 50 states? We VERIFY the answers to 5 of the top questions. Many VERIFY readers have sent us questions about daylight saving time, including if it will permanently end after November 2023 and whether it is observed in all 50 states. Daylight saving time isn’t set to permanently end after November 2023

. As things currently stand, most Americans should expect to move their clocks an hour forward next spring and then an hour back in fall 2024. The belief that DST could come to a permanent end this November likely stems from legislation proposed in Congress a few years ago called theHowever, the Sunshine Protection Act did not become law. The Senate unanimously approved the bill in March 2022, but the House of Representatives didn’t pass it. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.) frequently reintroduce the bill in their respective chambers, but the bill usually dies before it ever comes close to becoming law. TheFive U.S. territories – American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands – also observe permanent standard time.. The act adopted standard time in the U.S., and it established five standard time zones that are still in use today: the Eastern, Central, Mountain, Pacific and Alaskan zone

