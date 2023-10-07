Will Cuylle seized moment to secure Rangers' roster spot

Jonathan Quick’s Rangers challenge won't be like anything he's done beforeWill Cuylle was probably the Blueshirts’ best forward — if not player — in camp. He became the only player who did not skate with the varsity group on Day 1 back on Sept.

Though this is only one guy, it shifts the dynamic. There is a fourth under-30 up front now, joining Filip Chytil, Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere. Trouba has been a power play staple (either unit) since joining Winnipeg in 2013-14. The 1:03 per he received last season marked the lowest of his 10-year career, but that was a function of the Blueshirts’ first unit staying on ad infinitum.

“Nope … I’m ready if called,” the captain told The Post following Thursday’s final preseason tilt. “I obviously want to be out there, but I think my job is to do what I’m asked to do and what’s best for the team. headtopics.com

The Blueshirts were generally lousy in front of the Connecticut Yankee, but they sure did not distinguish themselves in front of their other three goaltenders, either, and Igor Shesterkin went .913, 1.88; Dylan Garand went 1.27, .947 and Louis Domingue went 1.26, .923.

Now, it is true that Biron had left the club for a short spell to engage with family matters to the extent that the Rangers belatedly invited Moose Hedberg to camp as insurance before sticking with the incumbent following his return. headtopics.com

Will Cuylle secures his Rangers opening night spotThe fact the Rangers were willing to lose Brodzinski and Harpur to keep Cuylle on the team speaks volumes to the 21-year-old wing’s training camp performance.

Rangers' Vincent Trocheck making strides in Year 2 after rocky momentsVincent Trocheck came into his second Rangers training camp with a different presence to him.