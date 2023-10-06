Will Cuylle secures his Rangers opening night spot

Brodzinski and Harpur were both key depth players for the Rangers, but Cuylle earned this opportunity., which led to significant opportunities throughout training camp.

Cuylle was hands down one of the Rangers’ best forwards in the preseason, over which he held his own alongside lineup regulars and recorded three points (two goals, one assist). Competing in five of the Rangers’ six exhibition games, Cuylle saw time on both the power play and the penalty kill.He also got looks next to the likes of Mika Zibanejad, Vincent Trocheck and Filip Chytil, among other established players.It would be a disservice to his development to do so.

Pitlick sustained an upper-body injury in the penultimate preseason game, but Laviolette said he doesn’t expect it to be a long-term issue. headtopics.com

The fact that Cuylle carries a larger cap hit ($828,333) than both Brodzinski ($762,500) and Harpur ($787,500) prevents the Rangers from carrying 23 players on the roster. Though the Blueshirts are better off sticking with 22, so that they can begin accruing cap space in preparation for the trade deadline on March 9.

The current 22-man roster amounts to $82,824,916 and leaves the Rangers with under $700,000 in cap space.Othmann, the No. 16-overall pick in 2021, didn’t look out of place in the five exhibition games he competed in. headtopics.com

Considering the fact that he is fresh out of juniors, the Rangers were presumably always keen on having Othmann get some significant AHL time. Zac Jones ($812,500 cap hit) also requires waivers and was certainly an option to be sent down, but he is more at risk of being claimed, so the Rangers likely weren’t considering it.

Read more:

nypost »

Texas Rangers Playoff Schedule: Where and when you can watch the ALDSThe Texas Rangers have advanced to the American League Division Series to take on the Baltimore Orioles. Game 1 is in Baltimore this Saturday.

Here's how to get last-minute tickets for Orioles-Rangers ALDS matchupBoth teams are in the postseason for the first time since 2016.

MLB playoffs: Rangers, Twins, D-Backs, Phillies sweep Wild Card seriesThat makes seven sweeps in eight Wild Card Series during the first two years of the expanded playoff structure.

Door not closed on Max Scherzer joining Rangers for ALDSTexas Rangers sports news and analysis. Baseball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Rangers.

Rangers' Jonah Heim was once a draft pick of the Baltimore OriolesTexas Rangers sports news and analysis. Baseball updates, scores, schedules and stats on the Rangers.

Orioles look to keep party going as Rangers playoff showdown setThese Orioles have captured the attention of Baltimore in a way not seen in years, muscling and hustling their way back into the hearts of area fans thanks to a rapid rise over the last two years.