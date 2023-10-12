Will and Jada pretend to be straight shooters—but only when they can profit from it

LA is a parody of celebrity worship, using stars to teach kids about gender identityNFL, you're in your Taylor era now: Swift is sport's biggest star by far (and you can't shake it off)But since she launched her Facebook series “Red Table Talk” in 2018, Jada has only been about releasing one specific product: tawdry personal disclosures about her marriage and sex life.

After five years of running a liquidation sale on her marital secrets and innermost thoughts, what’s actually left to fill a book?The “Girls Trip” actress has been separated from her husband, Will, since 2016. Or so she told “Today” show host Hoda Kotb during an interview to plug the book.

“I think just not being ready yet. Still trying to figure out between the two of us, how to be in partnership right? And in regards to, how do we present that to people … We hadn’t figured that out,” Jada told Kotb.Their relationship, which has long been plagued by rumors about infidelity and their sexuality, sells. It makes headlines. It keeps them relevant. headtopics.com

In 2018 — two years after what we now know was the year of their separation — Will sat down for an excruciating “Red Table Talk” to shamelessly dissect their partnership, painting the picture of a modern relationship using vague strokes and platitudes.

“There’s nothing that could happen that we won’t be together and love each other. .. It’s because we cracked each other’s heads wide open. We set each other free and people really struggle with that,” said Will, adding that there were things Jada needed to make her happy that he did not necessarily approve of. headtopics.com

“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it.”However, the next month,Will and Jada sat down for a “Red Table Talk” to address something they said they never intended on discussing publicly.

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Relationship TimelineJada Pinkett Smith will talk about her marriage to Will Smith in her upcoming memoir, 'Worthy.' Learn all about the couple's relationship over the years.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she, Will Smith were separated for 6 years before Oscars slap“I’m going to be by his side,” Pinkett Smith told People of her longtime husband, “but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She's Separated From Will Smith in Hoda Kotb InterviewElena Nicolaou is a senior entertainment editor at Today.com, where she covers the latest in TV, pop culture, movies and all things streaming. Previously, she covered culture at Refinery29 and Oprah Daily. Her superpower is matching people up with the perfect book, which she does on her podcast, Blind Date With a Book.

Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars and Their MarriageJada reveals the first words she uttered to her husband after he slapped the comedian.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016Jada Pinkett Smith is revealing the truth about her relationship with Will Smith.

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Separated Since 2016: 'Worthy' MemoirThe pair aren't technically divorced but 'live separately,' the actress says in her new memoir, 'Worthy,' and in a clip from a sit-down interview with Hoda Kotb that aired on Wednesday's 'Today' show.