Will 100-Year-Old Mayor Vito Perillo Seek Another Term?

Vito Perillo ran for and was elected mayor of his New Jersey hometown when he was 93 years old. Now, he's just turned 100, and as the community celebrates him, the question is: Will he run for another term?

"We have had a great experience with him as the mayor, the town has done very well with him as the mayor and we are going to continue that success," said Councilman Dr. Lawrence Dobrin, who is also a dentist.Dobrin said Perillo asked him to run for Council when he was elected for a second term, at the age of 97. At 75, Dobrin says he's a"junior" member of the administration in the Monmouth County town of close to 20,000 people.

"He's got even more wisdom than I do," Dobrin said with a laugh, adding that it makes him"feel young."Dozens of birthday cards lined the walls of the Tinton Falls Municipal Center on Monday to honor the mayor — a World War II veteran and retired civil engineer, as well as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.The day after he hit the century mark, Perillo was not in the office on Monday.

