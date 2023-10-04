Will 10-year Treasury yield hit 5% soon? Here's what financial-market players say

There’s a debate going on in financial markets over if and when the benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield will get to 5%, with bond traders leaning toward such a scenario unfolding in a matter of weeks.

Data released by Bloomberg on Tuesday shows that traders bought bearish hedges for new risk in rates options over the past week. Most of that action has been in November and December expiries, which have seen open interest jump in Treasury 10-year put strikes. Those positions are hedging a move higher in yields, including the possibility of a 5% yield by November.

Getting to that 5% mark essentially requires more selling by investors of the 10-year government note, at a time when stocks have also lost ground. Dow industrials DJIA have erased their 2023 gains as yields climbed on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 SPX has seen its year-to-date gain shrink to around 12% as of Wednesday afternoon. headtopics.com

Despite Wednesday’s re-emergence of buyers for U.S. government debt, analyst Ajay Rajadhyaksha of Barclays BARC, -0.26% said his firm sees no clear catalyst “to stem the bleeding” from the recent “breathtaking selloff” in longer-term maturities. Meanwhile, FHN Financial macro strategist Will Compernolle said getting to a 5% 10-year yield is an “easy bar to clear.

