Wildflowers Begin to Bloom in California, Promising a Spectacular Spring Season

As spring continues to unfold, between intermittent rains, wildflowers are eager to explode into a floral wonderland. At Mt. Diablo State Park , the California poppies appear in patches with many more likely to sprout up. If this is just beginning, the future looks bright for a spectacular Mt. Diablo spring season .
The City of Walnut Creek's Shell Ridge was not just showing off a burst of colors, but the valley below had hints of purple and radiant green that will end up on a spectacular display in the coming days and weeks. Other places likely to have super blooms include Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve, south of Antioch; Coyote Hills Regional Park, north of Newark; Briones Regional Park, east of Pacheco; Sunol Regional Wilderness, east of Fremont and Anthony Chabot Regional Park, east of the Oakland Zoo. Superbloom season will likely be in abundance statewide
Wildflowers California Mt. Diablo State Park Shell Ridge Superbloom Spring Season
