Wild video shows 76-year-old woman fleeing hit-and-run crash with other driver on hood of her SUV

A 76-year-old Florida woman was seen in a wild video fleeing from the scene of a hit-and-run crash — with the other driver draped over the hood of her SUV.
Cheryl Henderson, from Palm Coast, was involved in a collision with a pickup truck on Belle Terre Parkway Saturday afternoon, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the Ford truck had blocked Henderson’s way with his vehicle to stop her from taking off — and then got out and stood in her path, telling her not to leave,The septuagenarian, however, managed to maneuver her SUV around the pickup truck, prompting the driver to jump onto the hood, deputies said.
Witnesses reported seeing the senior racing away southbound, with the man clutching the front of her SUV for dear life, as seen in a heart-stopped surveillance video released by the sheriff’s office. Henderson drove for about 2 miles at speeds reaching 50 mph with the human ornament on her hood before a good Samaritan forced her off the road, according to sheriff’s officials. headtopics.com
When deputies arrived on the scene and slapped handcuffs on Henderson, she tried to defend herself, arguing that the other driver was at fault because he jumped onto her hood.