Wild video shows 76-year-old woman fleeing hit-and-run crash with other driver on hood of her SUV

Las Vegas teens accused of intentionally hitting, killing retired cop on bicycle will remain in custodyA 76-year-old Florida woman was seen in a wild video fleeing from the scene of a hit-and-run crash — with the other driver draped over the hood of her SUV.

Cheryl Henderson, from Palm Coast, was involved in a collision with a pickup truck on Belle Terre Parkway Saturday afternoon, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the Ford truck had blocked Henderson’s way with his vehicle to stop her from taking off — and then got out and stood in her path, telling her not to leave,The septuagenarian, however, managed to maneuver her SUV around the pickup truck, prompting the driver to jump onto the hood, deputies said.

Witnesses reported seeing the senior racing away southbound, with the man clutching the front of her SUV for dear life, as seen in a heart-stopped surveillance video released by the sheriff’s office. Henderson drove for about 2 miles at speeds reaching 50 mph with the human ornament on her hood before a good Samaritan forced her off the road, according to sheriff’s officials. headtopics.com

When deputies arrived on the scene and slapped handcuffs on Henderson, she tried to defend herself, arguing that the other driver was at fault because he jumped onto her hood.

Read more:

nypost »

‘Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom’ is back on TV 60 years after the original debutedMutual of Omaha's 'Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild' will air on Saturday mornings on NBC.

Four wild cards, three jokers as Stitches struggles in MLB wild-card roundStitches understands the picks have gone south but that National Emergency Alert test on Wednesday was a bit unnecessary.

Motorcyclist dies in crash with SUV on US 17 in Nassau CountyA 34-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday after colliding with an SUV on U.S. 17 at William Burgess Boulevard in Nassau County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Tesla Reintroduces Low-Cost RWD Model Y SUVThe entry-level Standard Range trim is back, starting at $45,630 with up to 260 miles of advertised range and deliveries set for as early as this month.

72-year-old man hit and killed by SUV in West CovinaAuthorities are searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in West Covina.

Toyota And Suzuki Rumored To Co-Develop bZ Tiny Electric SUV For 2025It appears that it will be the production version of last year's Toyota bZ Small Crossover Concept