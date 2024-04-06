Wild 'Street Takeover' in Virginia Leaves Officer Injured and Cruiser Damaged

Fairfax County police released wild video of a ' street takeover ' that left one officer injured and a cruiser damaged last weekend. Hundreds of people gathered in Springfield, Virginia , at around 3 a.m. on Sunday to watch drivers do donuts and drive recklessly at a car meetup . Police Chief Kevin Davis said the purpose of the gathering was 'utter chaos and disorder,' and that it proved dangerous for the first officer to respond to the scene.

'I believe we narrowly escaped a line-of-duty death scenario of our own. Because one of our officers was surrounded by a bunch of masked, tough-guy-wannabe-thugs who surrounded her car, and acted in a criminal manner, in a way that I’ll tell you is never going to happen again in Fairfax County,' Davis told reporters at a news conference. The police chief said the 'street takeover' in a parking lot in the 6600 block of Electronic Drive in Springfield endangered the lives of both the participants and bystander

