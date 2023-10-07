The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The 29-year-old Hartman had 15 goals, 22 assists, 90 penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in 59 games last season. He tied for the team lead with six game-winning goals, mostly centering the top line between leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov and Zuccarello. In the 2021-22 season, Hartman set career highs in games (82), goals (34) and assists (31).

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Family and fianc\u00e9e of Dep. Ryan Clinkunbroomer speak at his funeralFellow deputies, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna, family members and the fianc\u00e9e of Dep. Ryan Clinkunbroomer mourn the loss of the late deputy.

Suspect arrested in killing of public policy advocate Ryan CarsonPolice said they arrested 18-year-old Brian Dowling on Thursday in Brooklyn. CBS New York\u0027s Dave Carlin has the latest.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Inner Circle: A Complete GuideBlake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ inner circle includes stars such as Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman

Virginia Tech vs Florida State Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Seminoles Run Wild Against the HokiesCollege football odds, picks and prediction for Virginia Tech Hokies vs Florida State Seminoles. Week 6 betting free pick and game analysis.

Ryan blasts 'unserious politics,' brands Trump a 'scourge' in remarks at Utah Valley UniversityBen Winslow is a reporter with FOX 13 covering a variety of topics including politics, polygamy, vice and courts.