Wilcox has 4 TD passes, career best 386 yards to lead Brown past Central Connecticut 42-20

Jake Willcox threw four touchdown passes, backup Nate Lussier threw another and Brown cruised to a 42-20 win over Central Connecticut. Lussier’s four-yard touchdown pass to Mark Mahoney opened the scoring midway through the first quarter. Lussier came in after Willcox, the leading passer in FCS, was briefly shaken up.

Willcox, who had a 33-yard completion before leaving, ended up 26 of 39 for a career-high 386 yards. Wes Rockett had eight catches for 148 yards — one shy of his career best — and a touchdown. Solomon Miller had 96 yards with a 68-yard touchdown on four catches.

Graham Walker had two receiving touchdowns among his five catches. Brown (2-1) had 460 total yards and the Blue Devils (1-3) 368, 235 on the ground with Elijah Howard rushing for 147 and a touchdown.

