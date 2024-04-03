Widower pays off school lunch debts in honor of late wife

When Sean Cummings' wife, Cathy, died from cancer in February, he thought giving back to his community would be the best way to honor her memory and legacy. The 65-year-old widower of The Village, Oklahoma, is on a mission to pay off school lunch debts for students across the state. So far, more than $80,000 has helped thousands of students in 26 school districts since Cummings started his quest shortly after his wife died. The majority of the funds are being raised through a GoFundMe page.
With both being in business and politically aware, Cummings said he and his wife of 23 years came up with the plan in her last days. RELATED: Watch this great-grandfather read the 'Baby Shark' book without knowing the song"We were honestly, like a lot of people, just unaware that children at the end of the year would accrue this lunch debt," Cummings to FOX Television Stations. "Then it rolls over to the next yea
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »
Source: FOX4 - 🏆 289. / 63 Read more »
Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »
Source: papermagazine - 🏆 409. / 53 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »
Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »