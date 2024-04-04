Widow of construction worker killed in trench collapse sues city and companies

Saira Noemi Sandoval De La Rosa is seeking more than $1 million, alleging those behind the construction project did not provide a safe place to work and give necessary equipment for the job. The Coppell Fire Department responded March 1 to the 2000 block of Buffalo Bend Drive to help with a trench rescue in Lewisville. Alberto Agustin Sandoval Cabello, 38, was in the trench when it collapsed and died.

The widow of a construction worker who was killed in a March trench collapse in Lewisville is suing the city and several companies behind the project. Saira Noemi Sandoval De La Rosa filed the suit March 27 in Dallas County and is seeking more than $1 million, court records show. The defendants listed include the city of Lewisville, 2R Construction Services, Axis Contracting, Raul Armando Canales Jr., Richard Dale Johnson Jr. and Jesus Issac Sandova

