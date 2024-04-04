Widespread Rain and Snow Expected in California

Widespread rain and high elevation snow will begin moving through California on Thursday, according to a National Weather Service (NWS) forecast. The state has faced an abnormally wet winter as moisture-laden storms and atmospheric rivers dumped a deluge of rain and snow beginning in January. Three back-to-back storms recently brought heavy rain and snow across the state, supplementing many of the state's reservoirs, and more precipitation is on the way to finish out the week.

A winter storm advisory is in place across the northern half of California. The storm arrived early on Thursday, the NWS Bay Area office posted on X (formerly Twitter). According to the forecast, San Francisco will get hit with rains first on Thursday morning. Then the storm will move through the state, bringing precipitation to San Jose, Sacramento, Salinas later in the morning and Merced, Sonora and Fresno by the afternoo

