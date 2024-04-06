Wicksburg's Offense Ignites Late in Win Over Cottonwood

Wicksburg 's offense came alive late in the game, scoring six runs in two innings to secure a 10-4 win over Cottonwood . The victory gave Wicksburg a perfect 6-0 area record and an area title . They will now host a first-round state playoff series.

Cottonwood needs to win one of their next two games to secure the runner-up spot.

