Wicked Little Letters: A Riotous Mystery Comedy

A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a farcical and occasionally sinister scandal in this riotous mystery comedy . Based on a stranger than fiction true story, " Wicked Little Letters " follows two neighbours: deeply conservative local Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime.

The anonymous letters prompt a national uproar, and a trial ensues. However, as the town’s women - led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) - begin to investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and Rose may not be the culprit after all.The English and the Irish have a unique relationship with vulgarity that differs greatly from Americans. This fact is best understood through experience. I couldn’t explain it if I wanted t

Wicked Little Letters Mystery Comedy Scandal Trial English Seaside Town Scandal Wicked Letters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Review: 'Wicked Little Letters' is irresistible fun with Olivia Colman and Jessie BuckleyColman and Buckley infuse thrilling life into a flimsy script.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

'Wicked Little Letters' Review: Buckley and Colman Swear Up a StormAidan Kelley has been working as a film & television journalist for over two years, following a lifelong passion for the art form.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

In 'Wicked Little Letters,' the shock value feels about a century too lateOlivia Colman and Jessie Buckley, both Oscar nominees for 'The Lost Daughter,' reunite for a broad comedy directed by Thea Sharrock about a real-life scandal.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Olivia Colman Says She Loved all the Swearing in ‘Wicked Little Letters’Christina Radish is the Senior Entertainment Reporter at Collider. Having worked at Collider for over a decade (since 2009), her primary focus is on film and television interviews with talent both in front of and behind the camera.

Source: Collider - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

‘Wicked Little Letters’ Is Reason No. 347 That Olivia Colman Is a National TreasureThe British actor virtually strolls away with this droll comedy about a small English town plagued with a gloriously profane poison-pen letter writer.

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Tepid Comedy Wicked Little Letters Douses Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley’s ChemistryA true story of small-town vitriol, this comedy only has two positives: Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley. Our Wicked Little Letters review

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 392. / 55 Read more »